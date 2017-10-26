'No swimming advisory' canceled for Lincoln Co following sewage spill

A "no swimming advisory" was lifted for Lincoln County Thursday after nearly 100 gallons of sewage was potentially discharged into Lake Norman.

According to the Lincoln County Health Department, the sewage "may have leaked" into a cove on Blue Dory Lane in the Eastwind Cove Subdivision off Webbs Road in Denver on Tuesday.

Officials with the Lincoln County Public Works "collected water samples for testing daily from three sites at the affected area."

A spokesperson with Public Works released this statement:

"Two consecutive samples showed test results below the required maximum levels at all three sites, and all sampling now meets the North Carolina Division of Water Quality standards."

On Tuesday, officials said the spill was caused "due to a power failure at a sewage pump station resulting in a pump failure and an adjacent manhole overflow."

