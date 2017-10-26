Upset with Mike Shula? This is how some Panthers fans hope to get him fired.

A Panthers fan is raising money to fly a banner demanding offensive coordinator Mike Shula be fired. (Source: Screenshot of GoFundMe)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Lavendrick Smith | The Charlotte Observer) - Some Carolina Panthers fans are not happy with offensive coordinator Mike Shula.

So much so that one fan started a GoFundMe aimed at letting the team know just how much they want Shula gone.

The fundraiser, started by the user “Ogi ‘David’ Davidovic,” seeks to raise $1,700 to fly a banner over Bank of America Stadium and uptown Charlotte for an hour with a message indicating they want Shula fired.

The exact wording of the message hasn’t been decided — the company AirSign allows for 40 characters on the banner — but Davidovic’s plan is to have the banner ready for the Panthers’ home game against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 5.

“Enough is enough,” he wrote on the GoFundMe page.

The fundraiser was created Monday, and had raised at least $900 by Thursday morning.

Shula faced criticism after the Panthers’ 17-3 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The offense was unable to score a touchdown for the second time this season, and turned the ball over multiple times, two of which were returned for long touchdowns.