Man accused of leading police on chase throughout Charlotte ID'd

A Caldwell County man was arrested and charged with assault Thursday.More >>
A Caldwell County man was arrested and charged with assault Thursday.More >>
Until Sunday, several lanes in Uptown Charlotte will remain closed as the city test protected bike lanes.More >>
Until Sunday, several lanes in Uptown Charlotte will remain closed as the city test protected bike lanes.More >>
Please meet Easton and Elijah Evans. Both three. Easton is the newest one of our amazing #MollysKids, diagnosed this past May.More >>
Please meet Easton and Elijah Evans. Both three. Easton is the newest one of our amazing #MollysKids, diagnosed this past May.More >>
Dalton Edwards funeral service is tomorrow. Sunday, 3pm. West Iredell High School?. The school asked if I'd relay that there will be a designated area where friends can hang photos they bring (preferably with a note or favorite memory of Dalton for the family pre-written on the back). The photos and notes will be collected after the celebration and given to the family. I also talked with Dalton's family yesterday to ...More >>
Dalton Edwards funeral service is Sunday at 3 p.m. at West Iredell High School.More >>
"This epidemic is a national health emergency," Trump said in a speech at the White House, where he bemoaned a crisis he said had spared no segment of American society.More >>
"This epidemic is a national health emergency," Trump said in a speech at the White House, where he bemoaned a crisis he said had spared no segment of American society.More >>