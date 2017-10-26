Man accused of leading police on chase throughout Charlotte ID'd

A man who was taken into custody after a police pursuit throughout Charlotte Thursday afternoon has been identified.

According to a deputy with the US Marshal's Service, officials were pursuing 26-year-old Xavier Simmons who was wanted for a federal probation violation stemming from charges involving robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

WBTV's Sky3 was over the pursuit as officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department followed Simmons through Charlotte until he finally stopped at a police station on N. Sharon Amity Road near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Officials say Simmons surrendered himself without incident.

It is unclear what charges he may be facing.

