At least one in custody after police chase throughout Charlotte

At least one person was taken into custody after a police pursuit throughout Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

Law enforcement sources told WBTV the person allegedly driving the vehicle being pursued was wanted for a federal probation violation stemming from charges involving robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

WBTV's Sky3 was over the pursuit as CMPD officers followed the suspect through Charlotte until the vehicle finally stopped at a police station on N. Sharon Amity Road near W.T. Harris Boulevard.

The suspect's name has not been released and it is unclear what charges he may be facing after the pursuit.

