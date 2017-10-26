‘Dating app for elites’ launches in Charlotte Nov. 6

CHARLOTTE, N.C. ( Katherine Peralta | The Charlotte Observer) - An exclusive dating app called The League is launching in Charlotte Nov. 6.

As its name implies, The League limits its accepted members (its so-called “founding class” in Charlotte) to “highly ambitious individuals” based on a number of criteria, including profession, education level and undergraduate school, the app says.

In Charlotte, some 2,510 people applied to be in the first class, and 512 were selected, The League says. The app operates in about 20 other major metros, with Detroit, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh and Nashville also set to launch Nov. 6. The app is available on iPhones and Androids.

Some additional stats about the accepted applicants in Charlotte: Their top three schools are UNC Chapel Hill (11 percent), Wake Forest (5 percent) and Duke (3 percent); their average age is 28.1, 2 percent are LGBT; 5 percent have an MBA and 9 percent are investment bankers, according to the app.

The League, referred to as a “dating app for elite” by Forbes before it launched, started in 2015 and was modeled after members-only clubs (think Soho House.) The company says it is known for its “high-achieving community of users” made possible through a selective screening process. The goal, the company says, is to create “power couples” from its members.

A few other things about the app: The League issues a “flakiness score” to users who swipe right (indicating interest in the person whose profile they’re viewing) but do not send a message. The League also promises “no fakes” – in other words, you won’t get catfished.

This week, TechCrunch reported that The League has started displaying users’ first profile picture in black and white. The purpose is to get users to spend more time looking at a potential match’s profile instead of quickly swiping based on one photo.

“It’s easy for people to make snap judgments based on hair, skin or eye color, but harder to do when a photo is in monochrome,” the startup told TechCrunch.