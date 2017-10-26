Long-time Lincoln Co Sheriff's Deputy retires after 42 years of service

A Sergeant with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office celebrated nearly 50 years of law enforcement service at his retirement reception Tuesday.

Sgt. Doyle Edwards served for the past 20 years in Lincoln County but served 22 years before that with other departments. He started his long-time law enforcement career after being discharged from the military in 1974.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office sent a press release on Thursday detailing Sgt. Edwards' impressive career:

Edwards was surrounded by co-workers, friends and family as he spent time reflecting on a job he is proud of and has loved for so long. The retirement reception was filled with laughs and tributes as Sgt. Edwards spent time thanking people and taking pride in the accomplishments he shared with his co-workers. In all it wrapped up 42 years of service in law enforcement. Sgt. Edwards began his career in law enforcement when he was discharged from the military in 1974. His career carried him throughout the Piedmont of North Carolina. First he worked in the North Carolina Department of Corrections and from there went to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office. Following that it was Shelby, NC where he worked for the Shelby Police Department and at the same time attended Gardner Webb University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1985. It was also where he met his wife, Jaquitha, and started raising a family. He left Shelby to serve as Police Chief in Taylorsville, NC then it was off to Charlotte where he headed up a security firm. Edwards began at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in 1997 as a part-time sheriff’s deputy and in 1998 became a full time officer working in the Civil Division where he stayed until his retirement on Tuesday, October 24, 2017. He will reach another milestone on Friday, October 27, 2017 when he celebrates his 66th birthday.

“All of us here at the Sheriff’s Office are going to dearly miss Doyle but we wish him much happiness on his well-deserved retirement," Lincoln County Sheriff David Carpenter said. "Doyle was truly dedicated to the profession over his entire career and leaves a work ethic here that will probably never be matched.”

Sheriff Carpenter also presented Sgt. Edwards with a plaque recognizing his service to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

