Man wanted in Boost Mobile armed robbery

A man is wanted in connection with reportedly robbing a cell phone store in Catawba County at gunpoint Wednesday evening.

According to the Hickory Police Department, the armed robbery happened just before 8 p.m. at a Boost Mobile on Springs Road NE in Hickory. A store clerk told police that the man took money and then fled from the scene.

The robber is described as a black man, around 5-foot-8 and between 20 to 30 years old. Police say the man has facial hair. Officers say the man was last seen wearing a white construction hat, sunglasses, black hoodie, red shirt, faded blue jeans and white tennis shoes. The man was reportedly wearing a bandage across his nose during the robbery, police say.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

