State of Emergency issued for town of Granite Falls

A state of emergency has been declared for a town in Caldwell County Monday after a severe thunderstorm swept through the area, officials say.

Mayor Barry Hayes signed a declaration of a state of emergency for the town of Granite Falls after a thunderstorm produced "extremely high force winds and rain and caused damage to, and destruction of public and private buildings, infrastructures, streets and power lines."

"I have determined that there is an imminent threat of, or existing conditions have caused or will cause, widespread or severe damage, injury or loss of life or property, and public safety authorities will be unable to maintain public order or afford adequate protection for lives or property," the declaration stated.

In the declaration, the mayor said there will be no restrictions or prohibitions under the state of emergency.

The declaration went into effect Monday at 7 p.m. It did not state how long Granite Falls will be under the state of emergency.

