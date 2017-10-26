Help make a difference at the Southern Christmas Show

Mark your calendars! You can help make Christmas special for local children this year and see the Southern Christmas Show before anyone else.

WBTV is proud to host a preview night at the Southern Christmas Show. Join us from 5 - 9pm on November 8 at the Park Expo and Conference Center.

The first 250 guests who donate a new toy will receive a free commemorative show bag ($5 value).

Stop by the WBTV booth and meet your favorite WBTV News personalities! Think you have what it takes to anchor the news or forecast the weather? Show off your skills at our traveling WBTV News set! Fun for the whole family.

All proceeds benefit Toys for Tots Charlotte.

