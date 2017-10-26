Man found shot in front seat of a Chevy Trailblazer

A man is recovering after police say he was found in the driver seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

According to Rock Hill police, officers responded to a call of a shooting near Saluda Road and Mount Holley Road at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Officers say they arrived at the 1500 block of Albright Road and saw several people around a Chevy Trailblazer in the parking lot of the BP gas station.

Witnesses say the man in the driver’s seat of the Chevy was shot. According to the report, the victim was taken to Piedmont Medical Center.

Thursday morning, Rock Hill officers said the man was moved to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with injuries.

Officers say details are limited and they do not have information about a suspect or suspects right now.

