Detention officer accused of giving drugs to inmates, charged

A Chesterfield County detention officer has been arrested after the sheriff says he was found giving drugs to inmates.

According to Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks, Bobby Presnell has been charged in connection to the case.

Presnell has been charged with misconduct in office and distribution of drugs.

He was booked in the Chesterfield County jail but has since bonded out.

According to Sheriff Brooks, Presnell has worked at the detention center for about a year and a half.

