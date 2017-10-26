Elementary school in Cabarrus holds 'Pink Out' in memory of mayor who recently passed away

Students and staff at Bethel Elementary School in Cabarrus County raised awareness and collected money for the battle against breast cancer on Thursday by holding a Pink Out. It was a bittersweet occasion though, as it was also to honor the memory of the town’s former mayor.

Kathy Kitts was diagnosed with cancer four times. Her struggle inspired her community and on Thursday students and staff wanted to honor her memory.

The school held a Pink Out where students and staff dress in pink and collect money for breast cancer research. They’ve done this for a few years, but with the passing of Mayor Kitts, the occasion took on a different meaning.

Former Midland student Wyatt Thornton came back today. He’s part of the Real men Wear Pink campaign, and his grandmother is a two-time cancer survivor

“My main thing is to find a cure for cancer so that we don’t have to worry about anymore," Thornton said.

Money collected today at the school will go towards that effort.

Carrie Whitley of the Bethel Elementary helped to organize the event. Midland Mayor John Crump was on hand to greet parents and students as they arrived at the school.

