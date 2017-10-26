Deputies: Iredell Co sex offender charged with failing to notify address change

A registered sex offender was jailed for failing to notify the sheriff's office of a change of address.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, 40-year-old Michael Thomas Hiott was booked on Friday and charged with failing to notify an address change.

Deputies said they were notified from a concerned citizen that Hiott was no longer living on Shanna Lane. Deputies then spoke with family members and neighbors who said Hiott wasn't living at the home where he was registered.

His bond was set for $10,000.

In 2002, Hiott was convicted of kidnapping and having indecent liberties with a child in 1998, deputies say. He has been convicted twice before for failing to register as a sex offender among several other charges, according to the sheriff's office.

