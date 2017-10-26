Statesville man arrested after allegedly stealing gun as convicted felon

A Statesville man is accused of stealing a gun and selling it on Craigslist.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Justian Ryan Pohoski reportedly stole a shotgun from a garage of a home on Crestridge Road. Deputies say Pohoski then allegedly borrowed a cell phone and sold the gun on the website for $75.

Pohoski is a convicted felon and is not allowed to possess any firearms, according to deputies.

He was charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny and possessing a firearm by a felon. He was arrested Friday and given a $30,000 secured bond. The sheriff's office says Pohoski has a court dates pending in the Statesville District Court.

Deputies say he was currently on probation for drug offenses and a separate breaking and entering charge.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.