Statesville man arrested after allegedly stealing gun as convicted felon

STATESVILLE, NC (WBTV) -

A Statesville man is accused of stealing a gun and selling it on Craigslist. 

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Justian Ryan Pohoski reportedly stole a shotgun from a garage of a home on Crestridge Road. Deputies say Pohoski then allegedly borrowed a cell phone and sold the gun on the website for $75. 

Pohoski is a convicted felon and is not allowed to possess any firearms, according to deputies. 

He was charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny and possessing a firearm by a felon. He was arrested Friday and given a $30,000 secured bond. The sheriff's office says Pohoski has a court dates pending in the Statesville District Court. 

Deputies say he was currently on probation for drug offenses and a separate breaking and entering charge. 

