A NC town has a law that bans trick-or-treaters over 12

Students and staff at Bethel elementary School in Cabarrus County raised awareness and collected money for the battle against breast cancer on Thursday by holding a Pink Out.More >>
According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, 40-year-old Michael Thomas Hiott was booked on Tuesday Friday and charged with failing to notify an address change.More >>
According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Justian Ryan Pohoski reportedly stole a shotgun from a garage of a home on Crestridge Road. Deputies say Pohoski then allegedly borrowed a cell phone and sold the gun on the website for $75.More >>
Are you over the age of 12 and want to go trick or treating in Apex? Technically, you’d be breaking the law. The Town has a pesky ordinance that clearly says that is a no-no.More >>
According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, a wreck occurred on the I-485 outer loop between Albemarle Road and Harrisburg Road.More >>
