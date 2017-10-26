Deadly head-on crash shuts down I-485 outer loop

A portion of Interstate 485 was shut down following a serious multi-vehicle crash in southeast Mecklenburg County.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, a wreck occurred on the I-485 outer loop between Albemarle Road and Harrisburg Road. According to a WBTV photographer on scene, there appeared to be three cars involved in the crash.

Troopers said the driver of a blue vehicle crossed the center and struck a white car head-on. A third vehicle was caught up in the crash.

MEDIC said one person was killed in the wreck. Highway Patrol says another driver was taken to the hospital. The victim's name has not been released.

It is unclear what time traffic is expected to be back to normal but two lanes have since reopened, troopers say.

