Freeze Warning in effect for mountains, rain expected for weekend

* Frost and Freeze Warnings

* Pretty End To The Workweek

* Weekend Cold Front Brings Rain

Freeze Warnings remain in effect for the mountains Thursday morning with Frost Advisories outside of the mountains for all counties north and west of Charlotte as well as Rowan and Cabarrus counties. Daybreak readings will be back in the chilly 30s and 40s as you head out the door for work and school Thursday morning.

Other than the chilly start, Thursday and Friday will be two beautiful days with plenty of sunshine to go around and highs in the mid 60s Thursday and the low 70s on Friday.

The weekend will likely bring a period of rain, but the timing may not be all that bad. A cold front will approach and bring showers any time from later Saturday afternoon, into early Sunday morning, so as of now, Saturday morning and most of Sunday look be dry and the best for outdoor plans.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

