20,000 people expected at annual Mallard Creek Barbecue

Members of the Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church are kicking off their 88th annual 'Mallard Creek Barbecue' Thursday morning at 10 a.m..

Event organizers prepared for the event by cooking nearly 15,000 pounds of pork barbecue, 2,500 gallons of Brunswick stew and two tons of coleslaw. Members also brewed nearly 400 gallons of coffee.

Organizers expect to entertain around 20,000 people.

According to church leaders, the barbecue is not an official political event, however, each year the it draws local and national politicians who are running for office.

The annual Mallard Creek Barbecue started in 1929. The church was under construction and was building Sunday school rooms when the nation fell into the Great Depression. To raise money to pay the contractor, the deacons hosted a barbecue.

Now, according to church officials, the funds that are raised are used to make contributions to local and world missions. Funds are also supplemented to the church’s building fund.

