Cold Morning; Pork and Politics

A cold start to your day…Charlotte is down in the 40s this morning. And there’s word there may have been some SNOW (although very light) up in the mountains overnight. Meteorologist Al Conklin is tracking your forecast and will have complete details.

The weather looks to be perfect for one of Charlotte’s premiere events. The Mallard Creek Barbeque is today…thousands are expected to attend. Our Micah Smith will be there reporting LIVE on what to expect from pork to politics.

Power has finally been restored to thousands of customers in western North Carolina. Those power outages caused by the storms that swept through the area earlier this week. Although the rough weather has since passed, states of emergency remain in place for Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba Counties.

There are also school closings and delays today.

We have an update on the OSHA investigation into the death of a utility worker in Alexander County.

The Charlotte Water Department says it could be two or three more days until to finish repairs... after five million gallons of sewage spilled into Mallard Creek.

A Charlotte man charged with the murder of his girlfriend and an unborn child will make his first court appearance today.

