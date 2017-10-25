Troopers recreate fatal scene of Burke Co. firefighter

More than two weeks after a Burke County firefighter was struck and killed while clearing debris in the road, state troopers were back at the scene Wednesday night.

Troopers were trying to recreate the conditions of the accident scene including two of the three vehicles that were involved.

Lights were flashing as they did that night so troopers could see what the driver who struck the firefighter seen the night of the incident.

A firefighter in full uniform was standing at the spot where Jason Hensley was struck and killed.

The recreation is a part of the ongoing investigation.

Randall Stewart has been charged with felony death by vehicle.

PREVIOUS ARTICLES:

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.