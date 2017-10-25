Doctor's accuser

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

Tonight, we’re hearing from one of Dr. Michael Smith’s accusers who claims the Mt. Holly physician sexually assaulted her in his office. The NC Medical Board has suspended Dr. Smith’s license, saying he had sex on at least two occasions in an exam room with patients.

A car crashes into a Gaston County home, now six people are without a place to live and wondering where to turn. Even worse, both the family and the driver are without insurance. Reporter Amanda Foster is asking what’s next.

Two weeks after a Burke County firefighter was hit and killed by a car while cleaning up storm debris, investigators were back at the scene tonight trying to re-create the accident. They hope to simulate conditions to see if the driver charged could see the firefighter in time to stop or swerve. We’ll let you know what they find.

Four young teens are wanted tonight for breaking into seven cars, then stealing one from an employee lot of a business in north Charlotte. Surveillance video on my exclusive Crime Stoppers investigation shows one kid using a silver handgun to shoot holes in a driver’s side window before breaking through to steal personal items. Detective Brandon Miller tells me he’s never seen car theft done like before.

Get ready for a chilly next couple of nights. Meteorologist Al Conklin says, “the next chance of rain arrives over the weekend. While Saturday may have a good start, there could be a few showers late in the day. Rain is likely Saturday night and the chance lasts into Sunday morning before we clear up in the afternoon.”

Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!