Road closures coming to I-85 Wednesday night into Thursday morning

As work continues on the Interstate 85 widening project in Cabarrus County, crews will continue setting girders for the railroad bridge over the highway, just south of U.S. 29/601. This work will affect both directions of I-85 with lane reductions or an offsite detour.

On Wednesday night contractor Blythe Construction closed I-85 South between Exits 58 and 55, along with one lane on I-85 North between the Winecoff School Road overpass and U.S. 29/601.

The northbound lane closure started at 9 p.m. and the southbound closure was set for midnight. All lanes will open by 6 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 26. Weather permitting, the closures will take place at the same time on Thursday and Friday nights.

While I-85 South is closed, traffic will be detoured to Exit 58 (U.S. 29/601), with drivers then turning right onto N.C. 73 to return to I-85 South. One lane will be open on I-85 North, so no detour is needed.

Drivers are encouraged to pay attention when approaching the work zone, obey the posted speed limit, follow posted detours and allow extra time to reach their destinations safely.

