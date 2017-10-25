Crime Stoppers: Four young men rob six cars, steal one

Four young men are wanted for breaking into seven cars and stealing one. But it's the way they broke in that defies description.

"That's something I haven't seen in my career yet," said CMPD Detective Brandon Miller.

The detective walked me behind a business off Orr Road in North Charlotte to show me where seven cars were broken into in broad daylight on a Sunday afternoon.

On surveillance video, we see how they did it.

A young man in a blue shirt, who thinks he has his face covered, raises a silver handgun and fires several shots left-handed, then tries to poke the rest of the glass out.

"It's shocking on two different levels - because, one, they're kids, and two, with a firearm shooting into the cars."

And that gun certainly made a lot of noise, which could have alerted neighbors.

"To fire a weapon with the noise of a gunshot is actually quite surprising to me," Detective Miller said.

Moments after the noisy shots were fired, the young man and his accomplices take off running towards the fence.

"We're thinking they heard something or something startled them where they ran back to the cut in the fence where they initially came from."

That fence was locked. It's where employees parked their cars. There are still broken shards of glass on the asphalt, and police discovered a hole cut in the fence next to the adjoining woods.

"They had to have some sort of knowledge that the hole was in the fence because just looking at the fence itself, you can't see it until you actually get up on the wood line."

After seeing the coast was clear, two return from the shadows to continue breaking into cars. These car burglars are very young.

"Based on the video, probably looking at anywhere from about 15 years to maybe 19 or 20 years old," the detective explained.

The young man in the hood turns around, showing his face, and hands the gun to the first kid. They both finish knocking out the window.

"They took property out of the first six cars, broke into the seventh car, put the stolen property from the first six cars into the seventh car and drove away in that stolen vehicle."

Police are still looking for that car - a black Integra.

If you know about a band of four teens with a stolen car, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. There is reward money available even though you don't have to give your name.

