Family of six displaced after car destroys home in Gaston County

Six people were displaced after a car crashed into their Gaston County home Sunday morning.

Neither the driver nor the homeowners have insurance. While the driver is facing reckless driving charges, the family is trying to figure out what can be done to fix the home they say they have had for 30 years.

“One day you have your home and the next day you don’t,” Lynette Beheler said of the experience.

Wednesday, Beheler and her family walked through what looks like the aftermath of severe weather.

“We felt what was like an earthquake,” she said.

But Sunday morning it was no earthquake that struck the end bedroom and knocked the mobile home off its foundation. The driver of the SUV reportedly said she was lost.

“It was one of the [most horrible] things I’ve ever been through,” Beheler said.

Around 7:30 a.m., the car struck the room Beheler and another family member were sleeping in.

“I woke up to our whole bedroom moving,” she said.

Beheler is thankful that the crib for when her grandson visits was empty that morning, and that somehow, the family is only facing bumps and bruises. Still, they are shaken.

“Now we’re just worried because we felt so safe,” she said, ”And now we don’t.”

While the Red Cross has housed the family since Sunday, all six will soon need to find somewhere more permanent.

“I don’t know if we can get our home back,” Beheler said while tearing up. “This is our land, but we don’t have a home.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe account in an attempt to raise enough money to find a home to rent. If you'd like to help, you can find the page here.

