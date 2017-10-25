On The Go With Stro: Fencing

In our latest installment of On The Go With Stro, I decided to give fencing a try for the first time! Coach Brian gave me a lesson on a few basic moves to know, and after that he brought in Sandy, who competes at the national level, for me to actually compete against! Let's just say I'm glad she took it easy on me.

Watch the video for more!

Special thanks to Charlotte Fencing Academy for this opportunity!

If you have an idea for On The Go With Stro e-mail Ashley at astroehlein@wbtv.com.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.