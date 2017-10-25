Tornado damage at venue impacting Cleveland Co. couple's wedding plans

The animal was chest deep in raw sewage and entangled in heavy black wires when Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control responded to the call at 11950 Howell Center Drive.More >>
The animal was chest deep in raw sewage and entangled in heavy black wires when Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control responded to the call at 11950 Howell Center Drive.More >>
While the driver is facing reckless driving charges, the family is trying to figure out what can be done to fix the home they say they have had for 30 years.More >>
While the driver is facing reckless driving charges, the family is trying to figure out what can be done to fix the home they say they have had for 30 years.More >>
A local couple is scrambling after originally planning to get married on Nov. 11, but the venue that they paid for took a beating from the tornado in Cleveland County.More >>
A local couple is scrambling after originally planning to get married on Nov. 11, but the venue that they paid for took a beating from the tornado in Cleveland County.More >>
In our latest installment of On The Go With Stro, I decided to give fencing a try for the first time! Coach Brian gave me a lesson on a few basic moves to know, and after that he brought in Sandy, who competes at the national level, for me to actually compete against! Let's just say I'm glad she took it easy on me. Watch the video for ...More >>
In our latest installment of On The Go With Stro, I decided to give fencing a try for the first time!More >>
The incident occurred just before 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Mount Ridge Church Road and Dover Church Road which is west of Taylorsville.More >>
The incident occurred just before 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Mount Ridge Church Road and Dover Church Road which is west of Taylorsville.More >>