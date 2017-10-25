Tornado damage at venue impacting Cleveland Co. couple's wedding plans

A local couple is scrambling after originally planning to get married on Nov. 11, but the venue that they paid for took a beating from the tornado in Cleveland County.

Wedding day jitters can bring stress and heavy anxiety, especially for Leanna Cook and Patrick Daley.

"It's that special day and you want your friends to enjoy it," Daley said.

That special day was intended to be spent at Cleveland County's DeStarte Event Barn, but Monday's tornado turned the place upside down.

Glenda Miller owns and operates the wedding venue. She says it's not just trees taking the big hits, the gazebo on the property no longer stands.

"There's over 200 trees down. It's not my fault. It's not anybody's fault. It's just an act of nature," Miller told WBTV.

According to the couple’s contract, they are not entitled to a refund. They've told WBTV the venue was paid about $14,000.

"At this point, we're going to have to make sacrifices and compromises on the one day that we don't have to," the bride to be said.

Miller says she's providing options including the choice of another venue.

"Leanna has two options, she can use the one that's available or she can come here in two weeks and we'll get the trees out of here," Miller said.

Blame it on the forces of nature that now has both sides seeking both middle and higher ground.

"We're stronger than ever, and we're not giving up without a fight," the couple said.

The couple heard from the owner of the venue and hopes to have the trees cleared by Friday.

They're planning a walk through and site survey sometime on Saturday.

