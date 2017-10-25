FFN Top 10-- Week 11

Hibriten moves into the top 5 in this week's FFN Top 10 as they continue to dominate opponents.

This past Friday, the Panthers beat East Burke 62-15 to go to 9-0 on the season.

Hibriten is averaging 45 points per game on offense and the defense is only giving up 5 points per contest.

The Panthers finish the regular season with back to back teams with winning records. Friday, they are at 5-4 West Iredell and next Friday, they host 7-2 Patton. Both Hibriten and Patton are currently undefeadted in Northwest Foothills conference play so that game could be for the league title provided they both get wins Friday.

As Hibriten moves up, Shelby falls down a spot to #6 in this week's poll. The Golden Lions are 8-1 on the season with their only defeat coming at the hands of the #1 team South Pointe.

Here is the complete FFN Top 10 for week 11.

1. South Pointe 2. Catholic 3. Mallard Creek 4. South Point 5. Hibriten 6. Shelby 7. Marvin Ridge 8. Alexander Central 9. Statesville Christian 10. Christian

