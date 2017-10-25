Iredell Co. man accused of larceny, listed shotgun on Craigslist

An Iredell County is man accused of breaking and entering into a home on Oct. 14.

Iredell County sheriffs responded to a call of a breaking, entering and larceny in the 800 block of Crestridge Drive.

According to deputies, the victim reported that his garage door was opened and a shotgun with a value of $350 was missing.

Justian Ryan Pohoski was accused of borrowing a phone and listing the gun on Craigslist for sale. The gun was sold for $75 but has not been recovered.

Pohoski was arrested Friday and charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was given a $30,000 bond and has a pending court date in Statesville District Court.

