Witness helps police arrest teen seen breaking into cars

A witness helped police arrest a teen who was allegedly seen breaking into vehicles in north Charlotte Monday around 2 a.m.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a witness saw the 16-year-old rummaging through vehicles on the 7800 block of Buddy Holly Road.

Police say the witness told them two men were seen exiting a white Chevrolet Impala that was accompanied by a Mitsubishi Galant.

One of the men allegedly opened a Chevrolet Silverado, rambled through it for items then moved on to another home on Buddy Holly Road.

The witness allegedly then left his car to try and stop the young man, but he started running back to the Impala with the other suspect.

The teen reportedly ran through surrounding neighborhoods until the witness finally caught him and walked him back to the incident location where they were met by police.

Police also found another vehicle that was broken into in the 7700 block of Free Bird Avenue, about 75 yards away from the original incident location.

The 16-year-old was arrested and charged with two counts of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny.

Anyone with additional information concerning the additional suspects in this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

