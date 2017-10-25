Knife-wielding masked man allegedly tries to rob store, leaves empty-handed

Investigators are asking for help to identify a knife-wielding man who allegedly attempted to rob a convenience store in Marion Monday night.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, the man was wearing black clothing, a black mask covering part of his face and white socks over his hands when he entered the CJ’s store on the five lane just before midnight.

Police say he brandished a knife and allegedly demanded money from the safe and the register.

The clerk couldn’t open the safe or the register, and the robber reportedly ran away empty-handed south on the five lane toward Bojangles restaurant.

Anyone with information concerning the crime or suspect is asked to call Marion Police Department at 828-652-5205 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 828-652-7463.

