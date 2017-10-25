CMPD asking for public's assistance locating missing man

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Police are searching for Abd Zaghari who was reported missing Tuesday.

Zaghari was last seen leaving his home Tuesday heading towards Harrisburg. His whereabouts are unknown.

Police say Zaghari may have suffered from a medical incident while driving.

He was last seen driving a 2015 silver Nissan Sentra with a North Carolina independent dealer plate reading ID 143541.

Zaghari is described as a 5'7" white male, 210 pounds, gray hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information on Zaghari's location, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600

