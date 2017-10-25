Salisbury Police Chief Stokes to announce assistance request from Department of Justice

Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes plans to announce on Thursday that the department has requested assistance from the United States Department of Justice Office of Justice Programs.

The help will come in identifying solutions to address three keys areas in Salisbury related to law enforcement and criminal activity.

According to a news release, Chief Stokes will discuss those three areas of study, and the process by which the OJP will conduct its upcoming research in developing strategies to enhance the community’s response to: (1) increases in violent crime (specifically shootings) and opioid overdoses, (2) low clearance rates for homicides and non-fatal shootings and (3) community engagement with the SPD.

The announcement will include "really solid info on crime in Salisbury and efforts to combat with this in partnership with OJP," according to Linda McElroy with the City of Salisbury.

