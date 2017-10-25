American Red Cross opening shelter in Burke Co. for residents without power

The American Red Cross Blue Ridge Piedmont Chapter is opening a shelter in Burke County Wednesday at 4 p.m. for residents without power due to severe weather Monday afternoon.

The shelter will be located at Valdese Recreation Center on Massel Avenue Southeast.

The Red Cross is encouraging anyone coming to the shelter to bring the following items for each family member:

Prescriptions and emergency medication

Foods that meet unusual dietary requirements

Identification to show residence is in affected area and important personal documents

Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items

Supplies needed for children and infants, such as diapers, formula and toys

Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled

Chargers for any electronic devices you bring with you

Books, games and other entertainment for your family

