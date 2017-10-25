American Red Cross opening shelter in Burke Co. for residents wi - | WBTV Charlotte

American Red Cross opening shelter in Burke Co. for residents without power

WBTV graphic WBTV graphic
BURKE COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

The American Red Cross Blue Ridge Piedmont Chapter is opening a shelter in Burke County Wednesday at 4 p.m. for residents without power due to severe weather Monday afternoon. 

The shelter will be located at Valdese Recreation Center on Massel Avenue Southeast.

The Red Cross is encouraging anyone coming to the shelter to bring the following items for each family member:

  • Prescriptions and emergency medication
  • Foods that meet unusual dietary requirements
  • Identification to show residence is in affected area and important personal documents
  • Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items
  • Supplies needed for children and infants, such as diapers, formula and toys
  • Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled
  • Chargers for any electronic devices you bring with you
  • Books, games and other entertainment for your family

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly