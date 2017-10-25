Three Kannapolis workers honored for going 'above and beyond'

The Cannon Memorial Masonic Lodge has honored three City of Kannapolis employees for their service to the community. Lee Goodman, Fire & Life Safety Educator; Sherry Gordon, and Sergeant Nick Corn were all recognized for going above and beyond to help residents of the City.

.Lee joined the Winecoff Volunteer Fire Department when he was 15 years old with his father supervising him. Lee then joined Kannapolis Fire Department in 1999 and has been a vital member of the organization ever since. Goodman conducts programs within the community, as well as, coordinates the department’s safety device-installation programs. He has a passion for helping the elderly as well as those with special needs and disabilities in Kannapolis.

Sherry Gordon has been with the City since 2009 as the Community Development Program Administrator. She works to create and improve affordable housing in Kannapolis, strengthen neighborhoods, and partners with non-profit organizations to provide needed services to Kannapolis citizens and children. She manages the City’s projects using funding from HUD to provide repairs and rehabilitation of owner-occupied homes and works with community partners to build new housing.

Sherry was recognized because rather than just “do her job”, she truly cares for the people she serves and makes impactful connections with them. Sherry has taken extra steps to collect needed items for individuals, connects families with non-profit services, and periodically checks on clients who live alone or need help. In addition to serving on the Cabarrus County Homeless Task Force, Sherry also assists neighborhood organizations and volunteers as an elections monitor.

Nick has been employed with the Kannapolis Police Department since 2010. He and his K-9 partner, Boone, are part of the department’s special response team. He was promoted to the rank of Sergeant last month. He is highly regarded by his fellow officers for his integrity, honesty and professionalism. In 2016 he received the Life Saving Award for his role in saving a person who had a cardiac emergency during a traffic accident. A native of Cabarrus County he is involved in The Brook Church in Landis.

