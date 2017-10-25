Union Co. man arrested, charged with various drug related charges

The American Red Cross Blue Ridge Piedmont Chapter is opening a shelter in Burke County Wednesday at 4 p.m. for residents without power due to severe weather Monday afternoon.More >>
The American Red Cross Blue Ridge Piedmont Chapter is opening a shelter in Burke County Wednesday at 4 p.m. for residents without power due to severe weather Monday afternoon.More >>
Police say he brandished a knife and allegedly demanded money from the safe and the register.More >>
Police say he brandished a knife and allegedly demanded money from the safe and the register.More >>
The allegations of sexual misconduct against Dr. Smith stem from August and September of this year.More >>
The allegations of sexual misconduct against Dr. Michael Smith stem from August and September of this year.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's assistance locating a missing man.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's assistance locating a missing man.More >>
Salisbury High School Principal Luke Brown announced on social media that a private donation will fund the renovation of the school auditorium.More >>
Salisbury High School Principal Luke Brown announced on social media that a private donation will fund the renovation of the school auditorium.More >>