Union Co. man arrested, charged with various drug related charges

An Union County man was arrested Tuesday after detectives seized narcotics and handguns from his home.

Monroe Narcotics Detectives executed a search warrant for the home of Caleb Richard Mullis Tuesday. Monroe police seized 68.6 grams of marijuana, 17 grams of 30 mg Oxycodone, two semi-automatic handguns, various drug paraphernalia, and a large amount of money.

Mullis was charged with following:

possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

felony possession of marijuana

felony maintain dwelling

trafficking opium or heroin

possession with intent to sell and deliver within 1000 feet of a school

felony possession of schedule VI extract

Mullis was taken to Union County jail with a $50,000 bond.

