Union Co. man arrested, charged with various drug related charge

Union Co. man arrested, charged with various drug related charges

UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

An Union County man was arrested Tuesday after detectives seized narcotics and handguns from his home. 

Monroe Narcotics Detectives executed a search warrant for the home of Caleb Richard Mullis Tuesday. Monroe police seized 68.6 grams of marijuana, 17 grams of 30 mg Oxycodone, two semi-automatic handguns, various drug paraphernalia, and a large amount of money. 

Mullis was charged with following:

  • possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana 
  • felony possession of marijuana
  • felony maintain dwelling
  • trafficking opium or heroin
  • possession with intent to sell and deliver within 1000 feet of a school
  • felony possession of schedule VI extract

Mullis was taken to Union County jail with a $50,000 bond. 

