Nearly 5 million gallons of wastewater spill into Mallard Creek

Monday’s storm damage in North Carolina caused 4.7 million gallons of wastewater to enter Mallard Creek.

Charlotte Water has been actively working to fix a 36-inch pipe that was broken by a tree.

The break was found Tuesday morning when staff from the Mallard Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant noticed unusually low levels of wastewater flow entering the plant.

The water entered Mallard Creek just east of the intersection of North Tryon Street and East Mallard Creek Church Road where the pipe break was found.

Field crews then notified downstream residents, mobilized resources to control the spill and designed a repair. They put bypass pumping in place and stopped the spill by 8:15 a.m.

Deputy Directory Ron Hargrove issued a statement about the wastewater spill Tuesday.

“We detected the problem quickly, unfortunately it took us a few hours to find the spill location along Mallard Creek and control the discharge from the broken pipe, “We have to estimate that the spill probably started during the storm or soon thereafter.”

The spill is now contained as bypass pumps are feeding the wastewater back to the treatment plant.

Charlotte Water estimates that the pipe will continue to be repaired for the next 48 to 72 hours. Crews from Storm Water Services have assisted with removing debris from the creek.

Charlotte Water maintains more than 4,300 miles of wastewater collection pipes across Mecklenburg County. Residents can report odors, unusual looking creeks or overflowing manholes to 311 anytime of day.

