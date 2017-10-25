6-foot boa constrictor captured in Charlotte yard, origin a mystery

Any body missing a boa constrictor? This one was found roaming Charlotte. (Source: Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control)

CHARLOTTE, NC (Mark Price/The Charlotte Observer) - A nearly 6-foot boa constrictor was found roaming a Charlotte yard Sunday and days later, its origin remains a mystery to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control.

The snake was found about 5 p.m. Sunday, in the 300 block of Winding Canyon Drive, northwest of uptown. A resident of the home called Animal Care & Control to report “a large Python” next to the air conditioner.

Animal Control officers captured the snake without incident and it is being held at the Animal Care & Control Exotics Room in Charlotte.

Free roaming boa constrictors remain a rarity among the animals captured by Animal Care & Control, officials said.

“It is unknown who owns the snake, so it is considered a stray snake,” said a statement from Animal Care. “Due to the snake’s size, it is illegal to own in Mecklenburg County.”

Animal Care & Control is working to find placement for the snake with a reptile rescue.

Melissa Knicely of Animal Care & Control says one possibility is that the snake’s owner moved, and decided to leave the animal behind, making it a case of abandonment.

The Observer reported earlier this week that a 5-foot boa constrictor was found in a bed at an Asheville hotel on Monday. A housekeeper discovered the reptile, which had been left by a guest. It was later reclaimed by the owner.

