Teens accused of crashing stolen car after stealing debit card

A pair of teens have been arrested in connection with a vehicle break-in and theft in north Charlotte Monday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were responding to a report of suspects trying to break into vehicles in the Dunn Commons neighborhood around 3:40 a.m.

When officers arrived, police say 18-year-old Prentiss Stafford and a 14-year-old accomplice were seen leaving the area in an alleged stolen vehicle.

Police say they were attempting a traffic stop when the teens reportedly sped off and fled the area. Police later found the vehicle wrecked and abandoned in the area of Rozzelles Ferry Road. The two teens were allegedly found walking away from the vehicle wearing backpacks.

Officers spoke to the teens and allegedly found a stolen debit card in Stafford’s backpack. Police determined that the owner of the stolen debit card, whose vehicle had been broken into, did not know about the crime until officers alerted him.

Stafford was charged with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny. The juvenile was charged with violating the Youth Protection Ordinance.

Anyone with additional information concerning this case or the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

