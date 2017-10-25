Scammers offering to help residents clear debris in Caldwell County

As residents clean up storm debris in Caldwell County, some are being approached by scam artists.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Wednesday that scammers were approaching residents around the Grace Chapel Road area.

Deputies say one scammer approached an elderly couple in the North Lakes Community Tuesday and reportedly warned them to move debris out of their driveway within two days or they would face a fine from the county.

Some scammers were also allegedly offering to cut debris for residents and then disappear with the money.

The sheriff's office released this statement:

"Residents should never pay up front for any work hired out and make sure the workers have proof of insurance and are bonded."

Legitimate groups working in the area are the North Carolina Baptist Men, the Methodist Disaster Relief, the American Red Cross, Caldwell County CERT and REACT, according to deputies.

