Two accused of stealing from vehicle, trying to cash fraudulent check

A man and a woman were arrested Tuesday in connection with a breaking into a car in Charlotte and reportedly trying to cash a fraudulent check.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, employees with the State Employees Credit Union in Pineville notified a woman that someone was attempting to cash a check drawn from her account.

The woman told the bank that it was fraud and that she did not give the person permission, police say. The victim reportedly then went out to her car and discovered that some of her belongings were stolen including her checkbook.

Police arrested Christian North and Kaitlyn Austin in connection with this incident. North was charged with larceny from a vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen property and possession of schedule IV narcotics. Austin was charged with possession of stolen property and uttering forged instruments.

According to officers, North allegedly assaulted Austin on Sunday, so he had also been charged with assault inflicting serious injury.

