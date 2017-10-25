Sheriff: Man lands in jail after trying out stolen shotgun

A Rowan County man was arrested after he apparently fired a recently stolen shotgun at the same time that deputies were in the area investigating the case.

Anthony Mason Cunningham, 18, of Allen Lane, faces a long list of charges that include felony breaking and entering, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, felony larceny, larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to sell.deliver drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the report, on Tuesday, Cunningham broke into, or attempted to break into, several homes and businesses, including vehicles in the parking lot of Sharp Transit, which is near Cunningham's home.

Cunningham is accused of stealing a Benelli shotgun, a Drake gun case, and a Drake jacket, worth a combined total of $1710. Those items were in a car parked at the Sharp facility near Spencer.

While deputies were working on that case, they received a call of shots fired in the area. That led them to Allen Lane, where they reportedly found the Benelli shotgun and Cunningham.

A search of the home also produced a marijuana plant, as well as a smoking bong, grow lights, digital scales, and baggies.

Cunningham is also accused of breaking into a home on Barrier Lane and taking a Hitachi nail gun, jewelry, coins, and medication.

A neighbor spotted Cunningham near the house when the residents were away, according to the sheriff.

Cunningham is a convicted felon, previously convicted to felony breaking and entering into a vehicle in 2016.

Bond is now set at $30,000. Cunningham is due in court on Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.