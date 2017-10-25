Man charged with murder for allegedly killing girlfriend, unborn child

The body of a pregnant woman who was found in a wooded area near a creek in York County has been identified and her boyfriend has been charged with her murder.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the body of 23-year-old Natalie Nicholle Merrick was found off of Dobys Bridge Road near the York County and Lancaster County line on Thursday. Police say Merrick was pregnant at the time of her death.

Officers say Merrick's body was dumped on the side of the road and she was reportedly killed somewhere else.

Police arrested 28-year-old Mahmood Amjad Bhatti Wednesday in connection with his girlfriend's killing. He was charged with murder and murder of an unborn child. CMPD says Bhatti and Merrick were in a long-term relationship and had a child together.

Bhatti was arrested in August and charged with assault on a female.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

