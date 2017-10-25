2017 now one of the 10 worst years for homicides in Charlotte

As of Wednesday, the homicide count is up to 76 on the year, making 2017 one of the ten worst years for homicides in the city.

2017 moved ahead of 2000 for tenth on the list, and just behind 2006 and 2008, which are tied for the ninth worst homicide years.

At the current rate of 7.5 homicides per month, Charlotte is projected to finish the year with 90 homicides, which would make 2017 the fifth worst year for homicides in the city.

1993 – 129 1991 – 115 1992 – 99 1990 – 93 1995 – 89 1994 – 88 2005 – 85 1999 – 84 2006 – 83, 2008 - 83 2017 – 76 2000 - 75

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.