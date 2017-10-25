Utility worker killed while clearing debris in Alexander County - | WBTV Charlotte

Utility worker killed while clearing debris in Alexander County ID'd

WBTV graphic WBTV graphic
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A utility worker who was killed while cutting a tree in Alexander County Wednesday morning has been identified. 

The incident occurred just before 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Mount Ridge Church Road and Dover Church Road which is west of Taylorsville.

The worker, who was identified as 31-year-old Brian Keith Wilmoth, was cutting down a tree that had fell on a power line.  The tree then fell on Wilmoth and killed him. 

The victim was working for Asplundh Tree Expert Co.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly