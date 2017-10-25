Utility worker killed while clearing debris in Alexander County ID'd

A good Samaritan who pulled over to help after a crash on the outer loop of Brookshire Freeway near Interstate 77 was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning.More >>
A good Samaritan who pulled over to help after a crash on the outer loop of Brookshire Freeway near Interstate 77 was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning.More >>
The incident occurred just before 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Mount Ridge Church Road and Dover Church Road which is west of Taylorsville.More >>
The incident occurred just before 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Mount Ridge Church Road and Dover Church Road which is west of Taylorsville.More >>
This might just be the video you’d want your boss to see. While storms ravaged many parts of North Carolina on Monday afternoon, one labor and delivery nurse wasn’t using the flooded roads as a reason not to come to work.More >>
This might just be the video you’d want your boss to see. While storms ravaged many parts of North Carolina on Monday afternoon, one labor and delivery nurse wasn’t using the flooded roads as a reason not to come to work.More >>
Heavy rains and wind from Monday night’s storms washed out the bridge used to get to the main highway. The 8-year nurse was essentially trapped. Until she decided she could get out - by going up.More >>
Heavy rains and wind from Monday night’s storms washed out the bridge used to get to the main highway. The 8-year nurse was essentially trapped. Until she decided she could get out - by going up.More >>
A program that will pair low-income Charlotte children with a paid mentor from kindergarten through high school is being unveiled this week for Charlotte.More >>
A program that will pair low-income Charlotte children with a paid mentor from kindergarten through high school is being unveiled this week for Charlotte.More >>