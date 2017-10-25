Good Samaritan struck by vehicle while helping crash victims on Brookshire Freeway

A good Samaritan who pulled over to help after a crash on the outer loop of Brookshire Freeway near Interstate 77 was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, two vehicles were involved in the initial crash when a driver in a third vehicle stopped on the side of the road to offer help. The man was struck by another car that was passing by as he was getting out of his vehicle, officers say.

OL 277 two lanes blocked. Multiple injuries. GoodSam hit outside of car. pic.twitter.com/aIwHaOB72J — Chris Larson (@ChrisLarsonWBTV) October 25, 2017

Police say two lanes on the outer loop of Brookshire Freeway near I-77 have been shut down due to the two wrecks. It is unclear what time the lanes are expected to reopen.

Multiple people were injured in the incident, police say. CMPD said at least one person has potentially life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

