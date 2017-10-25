Man shot during west Charlotte home invasion

A man was injured in a shooting during a home invasion in west Charlotte Wednesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the robbery and home invasion happened at a home the 1100 block of Marble Street. Police said multiple people forced entry into the home to "rob the victims of their marijuana." The 911 call came in around 1:30 a.m.

A man was shot during the incident and received a minor injury, officers say.

Police say no one has been arrested.

