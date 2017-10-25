School closings/delays for Oct. 25

Good morning! It's Wednesday, October 25. This is Christine Sperow. We're helping get your morning started so you're prepared when you head out the door. Here is a first look at the stories we're following now on WBTV News This Morning.

The aftermath of Monday night's storms is still having an impact this morning. Several school districts are either closed or delayed. Here is the latest list:

Alexander County Schools: Closed Wednesday. Staff will have an optional workday reporting to work at the regular time.

Burke County Schools: 2-hour delay for students and staff on Wednesday

Cleveland County Schools: Burns Zone closed with optional workday for teachers. Crest, Kings, Mtn., Shelby zones on 2-hr delay

Hickory City Schools: Will operate on a two hour delay tomorrow Wednesday

Wilkes County Schools: Closed Today; Optional Teacher Workday



BREAKING: A store manager is dead after he was shot inside his business at Sharon Amity Business Park. The scene is still active right now and we are there. WBTV's Caroline HIcks is getting new information now from investigators on scene.

A Statesville woman tells us she feels uneasy after the letters KKK was keyed on her car. We're finding out here are other incidents of similar vandalism being reported in that area.

Is your child's education important to you? There was an important vote last night at the Charlotte Mecklenburg School Board meeting to improve several struggling schools. One Board member though was not convinced the plans will work. We'll break down what's in it so you can decide.

The embattled Mecklenburg County Health Department has named a new director. It's a familiar face within the department.

WEATHER CHANGES: Another cool start this morning. You will definitely need a light jacket! Will it get warm enough in the afternoon to eventually shed it? Meteorologist Al Conklin is giving his most accurate forecast now so you can prepare for the day!

