Christmas lights soon to shine at Charlotte Motor Speedway

From Charlotte Motor Speedway: With the holidays rapidly approaching, Charlotte Motor Speedway elves (aka Operations crew) have begun the process of building one of the world’s most spectacular Christmas light displays in preparation for the over-the-top holiday cheer of Speedway Christmas’ opening weekend Nov. 18-19.

The first look at this year’s new 3.75-mile course – which includes a staggering 3 million lights – will take place for runners in the Egg Nog Jog 5K fun-run Saturday, Nov. 18. On Sunday night, Nov. 19, the eighth edition of the Speedway Christmas drive-through light show will open for families and friends featuring a “Santa’s Mountain” theme of light displays throughout the illuminated legendary superspeedway. Dozens of speedway staff members will spend more than 4,300 hours in the coming weeks to create the Speedway Christmas drive-through course and attractions.

Building on the family-friendly holiday atmosphere, this year’s Speedway Christmas – which runs until Dec. 31 but is closed on Christmas Day – will also feature an infield Christmas village Thursday-Sunday nights with a petting zoo, pony rides, Bethlehem village, crafts, games, s’more roasting, horse-drawn wagon rides and photos with Santa. Additionally, fans can sit in their cars and cozy up to Movie Nights on the giant Speedway TV every Thursday-Sunday.

The Speedway Christmas movie schedule includes:

19 – “National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation”

23 - 26 – “Frosty's Winter Wonderland”

30 – Dec. 3 – “Fred Claus”

7 - 10 – “National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation”

14 - 17 – “Elf”

18 - 24 – “The Polar Express”

28 - 30 – “Frozen”

Registration is open for the Egg Nog Jog 5K, a high-energy fun run to kick off the holiday festivities with hundreds of runners dressed in holiday attire taking to the speedway’s spectacular infield course.

TICKETS:

Fans can buy tickets to the Speedway Christmas lights show, which start at just $20, by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267), or visiting http://www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets/. Fans are encouraged to register early for the Egg Nog Jog 5K by visiting http://eggnogjog5k.com/register/. Speedway Christmas Tickets are also available at the speedway ticket office.

