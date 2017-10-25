One dead after car accident in Iredell Co. Tuesday afternoon

One dead after a fatal car accident in Iredell County Tuesday afternoon.

The accident occurred on West Garner Bagnel Boulevard at Cochran Street.

A 2-year-old was transported to Iredell Memorial Hospital after the wreck.

No further information has been released on whether the 2-year-old was the one who died as a result of the accident.

