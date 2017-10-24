One person dead after shooting in east Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

One person dead after shooting in east Charlotte

One man is dead after a shooting in east Charlotte Tuesday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the 3100 block of Amity Court.

The victim was shot and pronounced dead on arrival. 

No further information has been released at this time. 

